Battle Rapper Math Hoffa Responds to Queen KeeKee Rape Allegation

Instagram

The feminine rapper claims Math, whom she thought to be a buddy, took the enjoyment of going to rap battles from her since he ‘violated’ her and sexually assaulted her.

–

Common battle rapper Math Hoffa has been accused of rape by fellow rapper Queen KeeKee. In an Instagram account devoted to her story, the feminine rapper whose actual title is Audrey Ok. Servance, claimed that Math, whom she thought to be a “buddy,” sexually assaulted her at a hip-hop occasion.

“THIS IS THE REASON I STOPPED GOING TO BATTLES!!!! He took the enjoyment out of it from me. He’s the explanation my life is totally altered FOREVER,” so she started her prolonged assertion. “Sure you learn it RIGHT this DH @Math Hoffa violated me!!! Somebody I trusted imagined to be a ‘buddy.’ ”

She went on sharing, “I by no means requested or consented. I used to be CELIBATE too and this actually broke my coronary heart.” She mentioned that she has an audio of Math apologizing for it, “Even with him ON tape apologizing, saying he heard me saying STOP and he didn’t, admitted to choking me (unconscious), even was holding me in opposition to my will and so extra stuff.”

KeeKee mentioned she “did the RIGHT factor” and “went by means of the WHOLE course of,” which included taking rape package examination and reporting it to police, however “the Judicial system FAILED me y’all like horribly.” Likening it to “a HORROR story,” she demanded “JUSTICE from him & the judicial system.”

The Newark native additionally defined why she got here out together with her story. “I’m sharing this for just a few causes,” she wrote, claiming that one of many causes is “to get justice and have this particular person PROSECUTED & this System!!!” She additionally sought “to EMPOWER others to talk up in opposition to their attackers” and “to create a NON-PROFIT that helps individuals who dealt/coping with TRAUMAS equivalent to RAPE.”

Thanking those that imagine in her and help her, she concluded her publish, “I DID NOT DESERVE THIS NO ONE DESERVES TO BE RAPED.”

<br />

Folks have since introduced up KeeKee’s allegation on Twitter which caught Math’s consideration. Responding to her claims, the rapper, whose actual title is Justin Edwards, denied that he is the form of individual like what KeeKee described. “My coronary heart goes out to the ladies who’ve truly skilled one thing horrible like that… Might God grant you justice! I ain’t the one tho. Go discover a kind of guys. I am too good… That is my drawback,” so he claimed.

When individuals continued bombarding him with affirmation about her story, he appeared to get pissed off and responded, “Why y’all not demanding the proof??? That is what’s loopy bout this complete factor!” He identified, “If she acquired choked unconscious, wheres the hospital data with the swollen neck??? The place’s the rape package??? The place’s the ‘Full’ convo… Wtf are y’all doing???”

Somebody questioned why he did not reply by means of a lawyer, to which he mentioned, “I am not hiding! Im harmless! It is tougher to scrub paint off when it dries. I am not a politician. I am an actual individual! Y’all need me to be one thing I by no means been.”

Some individuals, nonetheless, have come to Math’s protection and imagine that he would not do what KeeKee alleged. When one person identified that KeeKee’s image, which she claimed was taken after the alleged rape, was an previous one and from a automobile accident not associated to her allegation, Math as soon as once more steered that she was mendacity, “Our black girls usually are not protected cuz different black girls use their ache for private acquire. That is unhappy.”

One other fan, who’s additionally skeptical of KeeKee’s story, tweeted, “Wait, Math Raped a b***h?????” To this, Math replied, “Bro… Do not try this. S**t ain’t humorous.”