Bankstown woman jumps from window to escape alleged domestic violence attack Sydney news

A woman has been injured after leaping from a window to escape an alleged domestic violence attack in Sydney’s southwest.

Emergency crews had been referred to as to an deal with in Bankstown at 12pm yesterday after stories a woman had jumped from a second-storey window after allegedly being assaulted.

Police allege a 29-year-old man recognized to the woman, assaulted and choked her, inflicting her to lose consciousness.

He then allegedly locked the 34-year-old in a bed room, earlier than she managed to climb out a window and drop to the bottom outdoors to name for assist.

When police arrived, they discovered the woman with accidents.

The man had fled the scene earlier than officers arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital the place she is present process therapy for a fractured vertebrae, bruising and swelling.

An investigation was launched, and police arrested the person a short while later.