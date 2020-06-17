Authorities Determine Stays Of two Ladies Discovered In Flint Park

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Stays discovered greater than two years in the past in a Flint park belong to 2 girls lacking since 2017, in line with authorities.

The stays had been recognized Tuesday as Claudia Wilson and Misty Kerrison-Steiber.

Wilson final was seen in August 2017, whereas Kerrison-Steiber final was heard from that September.

A person strolling his canine Nov. 7, 2017 in Broome Park discovered what seemed to be one human cranium in a car parking zone and one other close to a baseball diamond. A public bus driver additionally noticed stays about two hours later within the park.

Investigators had been attempting to piece collectively occasions that led to the disappearances of the 2 girls.

