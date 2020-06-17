Atlanta Police reportedly call out following murder charge of former officer

Roommates, it’s being reported {that a} mass group of Atlanta cops have been calling out and having stroll outs following the murder charge in opposition to the officer who shot Rayshard Brooks.

“Atlanta police officers are not responding to calls in three of the department’s six zones,” CNN studies after talking with a number of sources inside the Atlanta Police Department.

Earlier in the present day, Paul Howard, Fulton County District Attorney introduced the 11 fees in opposition to former officer Garrett Rolfe.

The police division is claiming that an ‘unusual’ increased quantity of officers working the late shift referred to as out sick, nonetheless, the town’s Mayor is reassuring her residents that will probably be okay.

“There’s a lot happening in our cities and our police officers are receiving the brunt of it, quite frankly,” Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms informed CNN’s Chris Cuomo. She continued to say that the town dedicated to the officers with a giant pay increase and “we expect that our officers will keep their commitment to our communities.”

Although Mayor Bottoms didn’t say what number of officers referred to as out, she stated that the town has sufficient officers to cowl them by the night time, and that the streets wouldn’t be any much less secure, including, “but it is just my hope again that our officers will remember the commitment that they made when they held up their hand and they were sworn in as police officers.”

The Atlanta Police Department has denied any claims of police stroll offs.

Earlier options that a number of officers from every zone had walked off the job have been inaccurate. The division is experiencing the next than common quantity of call outs with the incoming shift. We have sufficient sources to take care of operations & stay ready to reply to incidents. — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) June 18, 2020

Want updates instantly in your textual content inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click on right here to affix!