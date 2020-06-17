Home Entertainment Anushka Sharma Prays for the Soldiers who Lost their Lives in the...

Anushka Sharma Prays for the Soldiers who Lost their Lives in the Ladakh Clash

Anushka Sharma has made a special place for herself in showbiz as much for her films as for being a socially aware citizen. She has also been vocal about issues that affect us as a society. Anushka’s father, Ajay Kumar Sharma, has served in the Indian Army.

Being an army kid, the actress has seen that life closely. As tensions on the India-China border continue to rise, there several of our armymen have lost their lives in Ladakh during the face-off


Sending her condolences to the families of the deceased, Anushka posted on social media and wrote, “As a soldier’s daughter, the death of a soldier will always hurt hard and feel personal. The sacrifice of their lives and the sacrifice of their families will always leave a void. I pray for peace and I pray for strength for the brave bereaved families  #IndianArmy #JaiJawan”.

