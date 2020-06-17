Andre Royo Slapped With Divorce Papers by Longtime Wife

Instagram

The longtime marriage between ‘The Wire’ actor and his spouse Jane Choi is seemingly past saving as she information for divorce after greater than twenty years of marriage.

“The Wire” actor Andre Royo‘s spouse has filed for divorce after 22 years of marriage.

According to TMZ, Jane Choi filed the divorce petition in Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing irreconcilable variations. Choi, lists the date of separation from the star, who’s greatest identified for his function as Reginald “Bubbles” Cousins on the HBO crime drama, as December 5, 2019.

Despite the cut up, the proceedings seem easy – the couple has one daughter, Stella, who just isn’t a minor, and Choi additionally checked the field blocking the courtroom from awarding both of them spousal help.

The couple was married on November 21, 1997.

In addition to his look on 5 seasons of the hit sequence, Andre has additionally appeared on “Fringe“, “Party Down“, “How to Make It in America“, and “Empire“.