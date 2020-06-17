An Amazing Dancing Crew Earns Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer

NBC

In the new outing, 11-year-old Noah Epps opens the night with a performance that earns him praises from the judges as Howie Mandel raves about his ‘lit’ performance.

Up News Info –

“America’s Got Talent” auditions continued to offer amazing performances in the Tuesday, June 16 episode. In the new outing, 11-year-old Noah Epps opened the night with a performance in which he showed off his flexibility while looking like a marionette doll. That earned him praises from the judges. “What you just did was lit,” Howie Mandel said.

Following it up was 17-year-old Luca Di Stefano, who sang Marvin Gaye‘s “Let’s Get It On”. It was so good that Heidi Klum called his voice “so special.” Later, subway dance crew W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew offered an electric performance. “I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” Terry raved, while Simon Cowell dubbed them his “favorite audition” so far. W.A.F.F.L.E. Crew’s performance was so amazing, enough to make Simon give his Golden Buzzer to the group.

<br />

Next up was Nolan Neal, who touched everyone with his “amazing voice.” Howie shared that “we felt your heart, we felt your soul, we felt your pain.” Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara added, “It was really touching for me, your song. I know very well the sickness of addiction.”

Receiving standing ovation was Ukulele player Feng E. As for unique duo OLOX, they mesmerized Heidi with a one-of-a-kind performance. Sofia said it was “beautiful,” while Simon gushed over their “very original act.”

Also blowing the judges’ minds were young singer Ashley Marina and Marco Angelo. “You are amazing. You’re a winner,” said Howie to Marco. Concluding the night was sword swallower Brett Loudermilk from North Carolina. He asked Sofia to pull the sword out of his mouth. Even though she ran off several times, she eventually managed to pull the sword out of his mouth. Additionally, the 3 judges all pulled a sword each from his mouth after he swallowed 3 swords beforehand.