AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 3000XT brings 7nm improvements, higher boost

On Tuesday, AMD introduced three new additions to its desktop Ryzen CPU line: Ryzen 9 3900XT, Ryzen 7 3800XT, and Ryzen 5 3600XT. The new processor designs are anticipated to turn out to be usually out there on July 7, the anniversary of the unique launch date of 7nm Zen 2.

The new CPU designs reap the benefits of newly optimized 7nm course of know-how to supply higher efficiency on the identical TDPs as Ryzen 3000 designs. The new 3000XT CPUs are drop-in replacements on AM4 motherboards that supported Ryzen 3000 CPUs and supply small (as much as Four %) single-threaded efficiency enhancements over their Ryzen 3000 counterparts.

Model Cores/Threads Boost/Base Frequency Total Cache TDP Suggested retail value Ryzen 9 3900XT 12/24 Up to 4.7GHz/3.8GHz 70MiB 105W $499 Ryzen 7 3800XT 8/16 Up to 4.7GHz/3.9GHz 36MiB 105W $399 Ryzen 5 3600XT 6/12 Up to 4.5GHz/3.8GHz 35MiB 95W $249

Although the single-threaded efficiency enhancements are small, the margins between CPUs in that stat are typically razor-thin, and AMD says they’re sufficient to take the coveted single-thread efficiency crown away from Intel. A Four % enchancment to the Ryzen 9 3900X rating proven on the CGDirector leaderboard would come out to 531—just a few factors higher than CGDirector’s posted rating for the i9-10900Ok, though just a few factors decrease than our personal Cinebench R20 outcome for that processor, utilizing an NZXT Kraken fluid-cooler and Primochill Praxis open-air bench.

AMD has decided that almost all shoppers are discarding the free Wraith Spire coolers in favor of higher-performance third-party cooling techniques—so within the 3000XT line, solely the Ryzen 5 3600XT retains the included OEM cooler. Ryzen 9 3900XT and Ryzen 7 3800XT would require the patron to produce their very own cooling resolution, and AMD recommends “a minimum 280mm radiator or equivalent air cooling.” The firm gives the prevailing 3950X compatibility listing for individuals who aren’t positive what to purchase.

For anybody who nonetheless is not sure, that selection of cooling is essential to getting essentially the most out of those processors. It’s price noting that AMD is following Intel’s lead in specifying base and boost clocks with “up to” numbers, moderately than agency scores. Users who skimp on the cooling with fanatic processors are unlikely to realize these numbers—or be capable to maintain them for lengthy, once they do.

Also coming quickly

AMD additionally introduced a brand new motherboard chipset for Ryzen 3000 desktop processors: the A520. Specifications for the brand new chipset are usually not but out there, however we’re anticipating it to largely change the sooner A320 within the finances class, with PCIe help almost certainly restricted to 2.0. A full launch of the brand new chipset from motherboard distributors is predicted in August.

A brand new model of AMD’s StoreMI software program may also be coming quickly. For these unfamiliar, StoreMI is Windows software program which aggregates SSD and mechanical laborious drive storage in a well-known bid to supply customers each the pace of SSDs and the cheapness and bulk capability of mechanical drives. AMD dropped the unique software program in April, however the brand new model—presumably developed in-house, moderately than licensed from a companion—will likely be coming quickly.

AMD is taking part in the remainder of its playing cards near the chest till we get nearer to the official launch of the Ryzen 3000XT elements—apart from one factor reviewers and reporters are permitted to “leak”: the corporate says that its ZenThree undertaking is nicely on-track, and rumors of delays in its growth are false.