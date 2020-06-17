Amanda Bynes Checks Back Into Rehab for Stress and Anxiety

Instagram

The ‘Hairspray’ actress has returned to a rehabilitation facility to hunt therapy for her ‘stress and anxiousness’ solely a month after planning to return to highschool.

Former little one star Amanda Bynes has returned to a rehabilitation facility to endure additional therapy for “stress and anxiety,” based on her lawyer.

The “Hairspray” actress beforehand spent two months in a psychological well being centre, however returned to Instagram in May 2020 to disclose she was “back on track and doing well” as she deliberate to concentrate on her trend design research.

However, the 34 12 months outdated’s lawyer, David Esquibias, reveals Bynes is in search of further medical consideration to assist her address ongoing private struggles.

“Amanda’s at a treatment centre for stress and anxiety,” Esquibias confirms to Us Weekly journal. “She’s not there for drug or alcohol issues.”

Bynes has been in and out of therapy services since 2013 when she was hospitalised on a 72-hour mental-health analysis maintain following her more and more erratic behaviour. She was subsequently positioned below a conservatorship run by her mom.