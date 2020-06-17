Alleged ‘Tiger King’ Hitman Gets Arrested for DUI-Related Charge

Allen Glover, who was suspected to be employed by Joe Exotic to take out Carole Baskin, had a blood alcohol content material degree of .26 when police discovered him behind the wheel of his automobile in a personal car parking zone.

A person allegedly recruited by “Tiger King” star Joe Exotic to take out his rival Carole Baskin has been arrested in Oklahoma for a driving beneath the influence-related cost.

Police in Valley Brook had been referred to as to analyze a possible DUI incident early on Sunday (June 14), when Allen Glover was discovered behind the wheel of his automobile in a personal car parking zone.

He was alert, and cops determined to manage a breath check, which confirmed Glover had a blood alcohol content material degree of .26.

In Oklahoma, something greater than .08 permits authorities to pursue a cost of precise bodily management (APC), generally often called a non-driving DUI, and Glover was taken into custody and booked for the rely, stories TMZ.

His run-in with the legislation comes three months after Glover’s alleged involvement in Exotic’s murder-for-hire case turned a must-watch docuseries on Netflix.

Titled “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness“, the present follows the exploits of Exotic, a prolific tiger breeder, who ran a well-liked unlawful zoo in Oklahoma, and his bitter rivalry with Baskin, who owns a giant cat rescue facility in Florida.

Exotic was accused of plotting to have Baskin killed by hiring Glover as his hitman, and final yr (19), he was sentenced to serve 22 years behind bars because of the murder-for-hire fees, along with varied counts of animal abuse.