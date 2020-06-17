Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Sood pay tribute to the army personnels martyred in Ladakh

In the late hours on Monday, a violent face-off with the Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh resulted in twenty Indian soldiers losing their lives. A statement was released on Tuesday by the Indian Army, confirming the total number of deaths.

Paying their respects for the martyrs who lost their lives in the clash, celebrities put out heartwarming tributes on social media. Actors like Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Yami Gautam and many more came forward to offer condolences and pray for the families of the army personnels who lost their lives while fighting for the country.

Scroll through to read the messages these actors left for the martyrs and their family.

We live in your debtðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ

Deeply saddened

Respect love and condolences to the families of our fallen soldiers. I pray for peace I pray for love I pray for happiness

Jai Hind

— kunal kemmu (@kunalkemmu) June 17, 2020

We will always be indebted to our jawans of Indian Army who lost their lives in #GalwanValley. My heartfelt condolences to the martyrs’ families. We’ll be forever grateful for their sacrifice. ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ½

— Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) June 17, 2020

Mourning the death of our brave hearts martyred on our borders, we are forever indebted to them for their ultimate sacrifice, salute to them and my condolences to their families ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ #IndianArmy #GalwanValley #JaiHindðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³

— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) June 17, 2020

It leaves me with a heavy heart to know of the lives lost in Ladakh & the unrest we are faced with. Our defence stands tall on ground. My highest respect to the martyred in the line of duty. Condolences & prayers for their families. May the departed & living find peace ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 16, 2020

Deeply saddened by the death of our bravehearts in #GalwanValley. We will forever be indebted to them for their invaluable service to the nation.

My heartfelt condolences to their families ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ» pic.twitter.com/tGOGTU61X6

— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 16, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of lives of our soldiers!!! Salutes !!#chinaindiaborder

— Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 17, 2020

Heartfelt condolences to the families of our brave soldiers who got martyred ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»We are deeply indebted to our Indian Army for their sacrifice and always upholding the security & integrity of the Nation. But really praying for peace & hope ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ»

Jai HindðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ #GalwanValley

— Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) June 16, 2020

Santosh babu.. you will remain in our hearts forever. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. We Salute you and your family for what you did for our nationðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ. #GalwanValley ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ³ pic.twitter.com/1tCBQrM7ab

— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 16, 2020