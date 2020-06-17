Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, Katy Perry Enlisted for ‘Can’t Cancel Pride’ Charity Event

WENN

The upcoming star-studded LGBTQ+ fundraiser to have a good time Pride month may also function Ricky Martin, Laverne Cox, Sia, and Melissa Etheridge amongst others.

Adam Lambert, Billy Porter, and Ricky Martin are among the many stars set to carry out as a part of iHeart Media’s Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit for the LGBTQ+ Community.

The organisation has teamed up with P&G for the particular, which is able to elevate funds for LGTBQ+ communities most impacted by the coronavirus disaster, after satisfaction occasions worldwide have been cancelled because of the pandemic.

Big Freedia, Melissa Etheridge, Katy Perry, Kim Petra, and Sia amongst others are additionally set to carry out through the celebration, which is able to culminate with a one-hour particular hosted by iHeartMedia persona Elvis Duran and actress and LGBTQ+ advocate Laverne Cox.

“Honored to continue commemorating Pride month with @iHeartRadio’s ‘Can’t Cancel Pride: Helping LGBTQ+ People in Need’ this June 25th,” Adam shared.

“Very proud to be able to lift up my LGBTQ+ brothers and sisters this Pride month with @iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride: Helping LGBTQ+ People in Need,” Katy tweeted. “Be sure to save the date, June 25th.”

The present will stream on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages, on Pride radio, and on iHeartMedia stations throughout the U.S. on June 25, 2020 at 9 P.M. ET.