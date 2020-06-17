Actors That Played Way Older Or Younger Characters

Turns out excessive schoolers are not often performed by precise excessive schoolers.
1.
Stockard Channing was 33 when she performed excessive schooler Rizzo in Grease.
2.
Sasha Pieterse, who performed 15-year-old Alison, was 12 when the pilot for Pretty Little Liars started taking pictures.
3.
Bianca Lawson, who performed excessive schooler Maya, was 31 when the pilot for Pretty Little Liars was shot.
4.
Mila Kunis was 14 when she started taking part in Jackie on That ’70s Show.
5.
Jason Earles was 29 when he started taking part in Hannah’s teenage brother, Jackson, on Hannah Montana.
6.
Sara Canning was solely 22 when she began taking part in Aunt Jenna in The Vampire Diaries pilot, whereas Nina Dobrev (who performed her niece Elena) was solely 20 on the time.
7.
Thomas Brodie-Sangster was truly 14 when he performed a child in Nanny McPhee.
8.
Keira Knightly was solely 18 when she performed a bride in Love Actually.
9.
Shirley Henderson, who performed Moaning Myrtle within the Harry Potter movies, was truly 37 when she appeared within the second movie.
10.
Amy Poehler was solely 33 when she performed the mother of a highschool junior in Mean Girls.
11.
Ashleigh Murray was 28 when she started taking pictures Riverdale as teenager Josie.
12.
Gwyneth Paltrow was solely 22 when she performed 32-year-old Brad Pitt’s spouse in Se7en.
13.
Amanda Seyfried was 27 when she performed the teenaged Cosette in Les Misérables.
14.
Laurence Fishburne was solely 14 when he performed a soldier in Apocalypse Now.
15.
Julianna Rose Mauriello was 16 in 2007, when she completed taking part in the 8-year-old Stephanie in LazyTown.
16.
Jennifer Lawrence was solely 21 when she performed a widow in Silver Linings Playbook.
17.
Andrew Garfield was 31 when the second Amazing Spider-Man got here out, that includes his character graduating highschool.
18.
And lastly, Sally Field was 65 taking part in 20 years youthful when she was filming Lincoln.
