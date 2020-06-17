Actors That Played Way Older Or Younger Characters

Turns out excessive schoolers are not often performed by precise excessive schoolers.

1.

Stockard Channing was 33 when she performed excessive schooler Rizzo in Grease.


Paramount Pictures

Most of the kids within the movie had been far older than their characters.

2.

Sasha Pieterse, who performed 15-year-old Alison, was 12 when the pilot for Pretty Little Liars started taking pictures.


ABC Family

Her costars Lucy Hale, Troian Bellisario, Shay Mitchell, and Ashley Benson had been 20, 24, 23, and 20, respectively.

3.

Bianca Lawson, who performed excessive schooler Maya, was 31 when the pilot for Pretty Little Liars was shot.


ABC Family

That means the age hole between the actors who performed Maya and Alison (who had been imagined to be the identical age) was 19 years.

4.

Mila Kunis was 14 when she started taking part in Jackie on That ’70s Show.


Fox

Her costar (and now husband) Ashton Kutcher was 19.

5.

Jason Earles was 29 when he started taking part in Hannah’s teenage brother, Jackson, on Hannah Montana.

6.

Sara Canning was solely 22 when she began taking part in Aunt Jenna in The Vampire Diaries pilot, whereas Nina Dobrev (who performed her niece Elena) was solely 20 on the time.


The CW

Several of her costars, who performed youngsters, had been older than her.

7.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster was truly 14 when he performed a child in Nanny McPhee.


Universal Pictures

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is well-known for trying youthful than his age.

8.

Keira Knightly was solely 18 when she performed a bride in Love Actually.


Universal Pictures

This means she was solely 5 years older than Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who performed a bit child.

9.

Shirley Henderson, who performed Moaning Myrtle within the Harry Potter movies, was truly 37 when she appeared within the second movie.


Warner Bros. Pictures

That would’ve made her round 40 when she reprised her position within the fourth movie three years later.

10.

Amy Poehler was solely 33 when she performed the mother of a highschool junior in Mean Girls.

11.

Ashleigh Murray was 28 when she started taking pictures Riverdale as teenager Josie.


The CW

She left the present final 12 months to star in spinoff Katy Keene, which takes place 5 years sooner or later.

12.

Gwyneth Paltrow was solely 22 when she performed 32-year-old Brad Pitt’s spouse in Se7en.


New Line Cinema

The characters had been imagined to be highschool sweethearts.

13.

Amanda Seyfried was 27 when she performed the teenaged Cosette in Les Misérables.


Universal Pictures

While Cosette’s age is just not confirmed within the movie, there’s a time bounce of solely 9 years after we see Cosette as a younger lady (performed by the 10-year-old Isabelle Allen).

14.

Laurence Fishburne was solely 14 when he performed a soldier in Apocalypse Now.


United Artists

He lied about his age to get the half.

15.

Julianna Rose Mauriello was 16 in 2007, when she completed taking part in the 8-year-old Stephanie in LazyTown.


Nickelodeon

She was truly changed by Chloe Lang when the third and fourth collection started manufacturing a couple of years later, as she’d gotten too outdated.

16.

Jennifer Lawrence was solely 21 when she performed a widow in Silver Linings Playbook.


Paramount Pictures

Director David O. Russel thought she was too younger for the position, however her audition satisfied him. Lawrence truly has a little bit of a legacy of taking part in roles older than her precise age.

17.

Andrew Garfield was 31 when the second Amazing Spider-Man got here out, that includes his character graduating highschool.


Sony Pictures Releasing

His costar Emma Stone was 25 when the second movie got here out.

18.

And lastly, Sally Field was 65 taking part in 20 years youthful when she was filming Lincoln.


Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

She was 10 years older than Daniel Day-Lewis, and Mary Todd Lincoln was imagined to be 10 years youthful than her husband.

