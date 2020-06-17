ABC Reveals 2020-2021 TV Schedule With The Bachelorette, a Conners Transfer and Extra

ABC’s 2020-2021 primetime schedule is right here, with some adjustments afoot.

Black-ish and Combined-ish are benched for later within the season with American Idol and The Bachelor starring Matt James. Returning favorites together with The Bachelorette, Dancing With the Stars and three new reveals set to premiere…someday in 2020. The community was certain to not label this a fall schedule, slightly “primetime schedule.”

Some reveals, like The Conners, which can slide into Fashionable Household‘s outdated timeslot, are on the transfer. Along with 20 returning collection, ABC will roll out David E. Kelley‘s Massive Sky, a brand new comedy dubbed Name Your Mom and the brand new Grocery store Sweep with Leslie Jones.

Get the rundown under.