A brand new ‘Pokemon Snap’ recreation is coming to Nintendo Swap, and Twitter is freaking out about it

Within the phrases of Professor Oak: Welcome again.

In 1999, “Pokemon Snap” hit Nintendo 64 consoles across the nation, and followers have waited for a sequel or successor ever since. It is a first-person rail recreation by which you must take images of Pokemon all through the Pokemon world, culminating in capturing the uncommon Pokemon Mew on digital camera on the finish.

Very like Susan Lucci profitable her first Emmy, the wait is over: On June 17, The Pokemon Firm introduced that the cult traditional is coming again with a brand new installment to the collection. Titled “New Pokemon Snap,” the sport is coming to Swap at a later date.

MORE: What it is advisable to find out about Fortnite’s sharks

Additional particulars surrounding new “Pokemon Snap” are anticipated to be revealed on June 24, alongside different new Pokemon information. As an apart: “Pokemon Snap” is older than most graduating highschool seniors in 2020. You are welcome.

Between capturing the elusive Pikachus to discovering the completely different types of Ditto to taking pictures the three completely different legendary birds, “Pokemon Snap” captured the hearts and minds of Pokemon followers in all places, providing one of many first out-of-mainline Pokemon gaming experiences.

For sure, a successor over 20 years within the making meant Twitter began dropping its collective thoughts over the prospect of a brand new “Pokemon Snap” recreation: