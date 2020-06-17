6ix9ine Trolls Meek Mill After New Song Fails to Chart High on Billboard Hot 100

Instagram

Tekashi69 a.ok.a. 6ix9ine clearly has plenty of time to consider others’ companies whereas he stays below home arrest. The New York City artist not too long ago debuted his new collaboration with Nicki Minaj, however he posted in regards to the industrial efficiency of Meek Mill‘s new music “Other Side of America” as a substitute on his Instagram account.

After the Philadelphia star’s new observe debuted at No. 64 on this week’s Billboard Hot 100, the “FEFE” hitmaker didn’t miss the possibility to clown his enemy. Revisiting his final week’s declare that each Meek and Future can solely chart excessive when Drake is featured on their tracks, he commented on the information about Meek’s new music, “This what happens to bums when they don’t have Drake to carry them on they song.” The put up has since been deleted from his web page, although.

During his Instagram Live whereas selling “TROLLZ” with Nicki final week, 6ix9ine talked in regards to the impact Drake has obtained on serving to Meek and Future rank excessive on Billboard charts. He additionally accused the Dream Chasers Records founding father of hanging with snitches.

“I don’t got no animosity toward Desiree,” the 24-year-old stated. “Meek Mill, you’re first. So Desiree Perez, she is an executive at Roc Nation. She’s an executive at Roc Nation. Desiree Perez was arrested and is a Roc Nation executive who works with Meek Mill. You see Meek Mill right here with Desiree Perez. She is part of their prison reform with Jay-Z at Roc Nation. She is a executive at Roc Nation, but then you go saying we don’t f**k with rats. Your executive is a rat.”

His social media feuds with fellow rappers apart, 6ix9ine goals to have his new music debuting at No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100, after he failed to achieve this together with his first post-prison observe “GOOBA”. “We going #1,” so he posted on Tuesday, June 16. “Nothing will stop me. You can’t cheat me. Blackballed don’t work for me. Im to big of a star.”

He added within the caption, “IM GOING TO SHOW YOU THAT YOU DONT HAVE TO FOLLOW THE RULES OF HIP HOP.. BE A LEADER NEVER A FOLLOWER IM TO BIG OF A SUPERSTAR … THEY WANTED ME TO FALLOFF SINCE 2017 IM STILL HERE 3 YEARS LATER MAKING THE MOST NOISE !! !! !! !! !! !! AND I THANK THE BEST FANBASE IN THE WORLD.”