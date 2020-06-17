5 Blocks Of Historic Downtown Ventura Closed To Automobile Site visitors For Subsequent Month To Assist Folks Hold Their Distance – Los Angeles

VENTURA (CBSLA) — 5 blocks of historic Downtown Ventura can be closed to vehicles for the subsequent month so companies can safely broaden outdoors to assist folks observe bodily distancing pointers.

“Foremost Avenue Strikes” will assist eating places and outlets get well from the losses as a result of shutdown, and a method for companies to welcome again residents who would really feel extra comfy outdoor, Ventura Mayor Matt LaVere mentioned in a press release.

Barricades will block off site visitors alongside 4 blocks on Foremost Avenue, between Fir and Palm Streets, and one block of California Avenue, between Santa Clara and Poli Streets. The month-long avenue closure may even characteristic stay music, hand-washing stations, short-term ADA restroom services, extra tables and chairs for eating outdoor, and bike racks to accommodate 140 bikes.

“The worldwide pandemic has pressured us to rethink and reimagine how we use our public areas,” Downtown Ventura Companions director Kevin Clerici mentioned in a press release. “Individuals are wanting to get out.”

Companies focused on being a part of this system should proceed to observe Ventura County Public Well being’s pointers. The town will reevaluate this system on the finish of the 30-day interval to find out if extra extension time is required.