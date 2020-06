SAN JOSE ( SF) — A small earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude rattled San Jose and shook different areas of the South Bay Wednesday morning, in keeping with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake hit at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday and was centered within the Alum Rock space of San Jose. Preliminary shake map information from the USGS signifies the quake was felt in Milpitas, Fremont, Mountain View and Sunnyvale, amongst different cities.

There have been no quick experiences of any harm or accidents.