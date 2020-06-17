2-Month-Outdated Pygmy Hippo Graduates From Nursery In Time For San Diego Zoo Reopening – Los Angeles

SAN DIEGO (CBSLA) — A 2-month-old male pygmy hippopotamus graduated out of the nursery simply in time for the San Diego Zoo’s official reopening Saturday.

The 40-pound calf was named Akobi, which implies first-born within the Yoruba language spoken in West Africa. Akobi moved into the bigger fundamental pygmy hippo habitat within the Misplaced Forest space of the zoo together with his mom, Mabel, this week.

Akobi keep stayed closed to mother whereas exploring the brand new terrain, which is able to give him entry to African cichlids, a species of fish that reside within the pool, and gradual introduction to different primates within the habitat, like a pair of Wolf’s monkeys and a pair of lesser spot-nosed monkeys.

“Akobi is doing nice at navigating the pygmy hippo habitat, and I stay up for seeing the interactions between him and the primates who reside on this habitat, too,” Leanne Klinski, a wildlife care specialist for primates, stated in an announcement.

Akobi was born on April 9, and is Mabel’s first calf. He’s additionally the primary efficiently born pygmy hippo on the San Diego Zoo in additional than 30 years.

In keeping with the San Diego Zoo, pygmy hippos are listed on endangered on the Worldwide Union for Dialog of Nature Pink Listing of Threatened Species. Fewer than 2,500 pygmy hippos now stay in Africa, the place they usually reside in rivers and streams.