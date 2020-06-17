2 Dallas Churches Come Together For ‘Conversation In Black And White’ – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – After weeks of unrest throughout the nation attributable to police brutality and racial inequality starting with the loss of life of George Floyd, two Dallas church buildings are coming collectively Wednesday evening to have “a conversation in black in white.”

It is the identify of their reside stream, however can be a mirrored image of their congregations and their communities.

Rev. Richie Butler of St. Paul United Methodist Church mentioned, “One of the last places people would perceive or where a conversation about race would take place is in Highland Park. We wanted it to be the first place.”

The church buildings are solely seven minutes aside, however face totally different worlds.

St. Paul UMC began undertaking unity again in 2017, an initiative meant to deliver his congregation along with Pastor Paul Rasmussen’s congregation in Highland Park.

It was all in response to the 5 officers who had been killed within the Dallas police ambush in July 2016.

Since then, the dialog has continued.

“Pastor Paul and I have been talking about this for a couple of years. But sometimes, events, tragedy, challenges…sometimes push us and force us to do what we should have been doing a long time ago,” mentioned Rev. Richie Butler.

Their dialog will stream at 6:00 p.m. right here.

Rob Crain, a member of Highland Park UMC mentioned that is the proper second for any such dialog.

“People are ready for it now. I think Paul and Richie understand that we just have to tap into this,” Crain mentioned.

11 requested Pastor Richie, regardless of the colour of their pores and skin, what the distinction is between the 2 church buildings? His reply is straightforward. “The difference is, I sweat when I preach. Paul doesn’t!”

Crain had comparable reply that had nothing to do with race.

“The messaging at its heart is the same. The congregations look very different of course, and that’s historical…but I think as we go forward, I think we will see a lot more people joining these churches of different colors,” he mentioned.