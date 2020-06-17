2 Chainz Sued by Pablo Escobar’s Family for Restaurant’s Name and Merch

WENN

Pablo Escobar’s household firm, Escobar Inc., reportedly has filed a $10M lawsuit in opposition to 2 Chainz for utilizing Pablo’s likeness and model with out authorization for his Atlanta restaurant.

2 Chainz‘s Escobar Restaurant & Tapas drama has earned him a lawsuit. The rapper faces authorized bother after Pablo Escobar’s household firm, Escobar Inc., is suing him over the restaurant’s title.

According to TMZ, the household enterprise has filed a $10M lawsuit in opposition to 2 Chainz for utilizing Pablo’s likeness and model with out authorization. They accused the “Gang Up” spitter of violating federal legal guidelines with the industrial use of Pablo Escobar’s picture.

Pablo Escobar’s household does not solely sue 2 Chainz for his restaurant’s title, but in addition the merch that he bought in help of the joint. Escobar Inc. famous that 2 Chainz had a portray with Escobar’s likeness within the restaurant along with a menu named “Escobar Crab Cakes”.

The household seeks $10M in damages in addition to an injunction stopping the rapper from utilizing the Colombian drug lord and narcoterrorist’s title for his enterprise sooner or later. 2 Chainz has but to answer the lawsuit.

This is just not the primary time for 2 Chainz to get in bother over restaurant drama. He beforehand confronted backlash over his plan to get his restaurant again to full service amid Coronavirus pandemic. He then had a change of coronary heart as his enterprise associate Snoop Dillard mentioned, “After careful consideration, we are not going to open our restaurants on Monday. It has not officially been decided when we will start having dine-in service.”

However, they did re-open in early May, solely to get shut down by authorities on Monday, May 25 for violating COVID-19 protocol. Georgia State Police officers stopped at Escobar Restaurant & Tapas on Monday evening after noting patrons had piled into the institution, the place they ignored all social distancing guidelines put in place to gradual the unfold of the coronavirus whereas permitting native eatery homeowners to reopen their eating rooms.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the cops “noticed that the location was rather loud, busy, and occupied to be operating as a restaurant at that time of night,” and after talking to the venue supervisor, the place was closed down for “violating executive orders regarding protocol issued due to COVID-19.”