13 Times Celebs Were Awkward As Hell

DISCLAIMER: This put up is to show that celebs are simply as awkward as us! It’s not hating on them — it is truly appreciating/admiring their awkwardness regardless of them being wealthy and delightful!
When Ariana Grande launched The Weeknd with a pun that wasn’t absolutely appreciated:
When Bella Thorne threw shade at PewDiePie on the Teen Choice Awards by pretending she could not pronounce his identify, and everybody was like ??
When Katy Perry was on Ellen and stored saying weird issues that nobody absolutely understood:
When Demi Lovato was requested her favourite dish and mentioned this:
When Kim Kardashian revealed this:
When Kendall Jenner struggled to introduce One Direction, then ducked from the digital camera to get well, after which revealed she’s a foul reader. Everyone was like, “EXCUSE ME???”
And when there was whole silence after Kendall Jenner acquired mad at a cue card holder:
When Iggy Azalea did this on the radio:
When Kanye introduced he was a god:
When Rebel Wilson made this joke about Prince Harry and it fell flat (and she or he knew it):
When Justin Bieber was requested to call the continents and he listed “the North Pole”:
And lastly, when Rita Ora tried to prank The Voice of Germany by pretending to be a contestant and nobody understood:
