13 Causes Why star Brandon Flynn displays on stunning season 4 demise: ‘It actually appears like a loss’

Warning: the story beneath accommodates spoilers for 13 Causes Why season 4.

Brandon Flynn says a significant demise in 13 Causes Why‘s fourth season ‘actually appears like a loss’ and mirrors ‘the precise strategy of grief’.

The actor, who portrayed Justin Foley on the controversial Netflix present, spoke to Leisure Weekly within the aftermath of the sequence finale.

13 Causes Why‘s fourth and last season was launched on 5 June by Netflix.

Within the final episode, Foley is revealed to have contracted HIV, which has progressed to AIDS.

He’s additionally identified with pneumonia and meningitis. Each circumstances finally result in his demise.

Whereas that story arc has left many followers emotional, Flynn advised Leisure Weekly he finds it to be a trustworthy account of the expertise of grief.





“I get that Justin’s beloved but in addition, his storyline is so filled with ups and downs that you simply’re actually rooting for him,” the actor mentioned.

“So whenever you get to the finale and you discover out that he’s the one who’s handed away, it actually appears like a loss.

“I applaud the writers in the way in which they dealt with the storyline as a result of I believe even seeing a number of the responses being outrage, it’s the precise strategy of grief.”

The sequence has recurrently confronted criticism over the previous few years. Just lately, Kirstie Alley mentioned mother and father should not let kids watch the present.

The HIV/AIDS storyline has additionally been criticised by some who felt that it was a missed alternative to teach viewers about an necessary subject.