United Airlines To Temporarily Ban Passengers Who Refuse To Wear Masks In-Flight – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — People who refuse to wear a mask could be banned from flying with United Airlines starting Thursday.

The airline says it will start temporarily banning passengers who refuse to wear face masks in-flight.

Face masks are required to catch a flight at LAX, and most airlines require passengers to wear them except for when eating or drinking. Small children and those with a medical condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering are exempt.

But passengers who remove their masks during a United Airlines flight will be first asked to put it back on, or offered a mask. And if the passenger refuses, their names could be put on an internal restrict list when they reach their destination.

Face masks are recommended by public health officials to slow the spread of coronavirus.