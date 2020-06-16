Trey Songz to Lead Candlelight Vigil in Hometown Virginia to Honor Lives Lost in Police Brutality

WENN

The ‘Bottoms Up’ singer will kick off a three-day charity event in his hometown with a candlelight vigil and continue with a fundraiser and Father’s Day bike ride.

R&B star Trey Songz is treating fans in his Virginia hometown to a three-day event in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

The “Bottoms Up” hitmaker will gather the community on Friday, June 19, 2020 when he will lead a candlelight vigil at the Robert E. Lee statue in Richmond to honour the lives lost to police brutality and racial inequality.

On Saturday, Songz will be joining forces with local officials in Petersburg, including Mayor Samuel Parham, to stage a Feed Your City food drive, providing fresh food and personal protective equipment for those in need. The grocery giveaway will be a no-contact drive-through event, allowing participants to abide by coronavirus social distancing guidelines.

And on Sunday, the singer and philanthropist will host a Black Lives Matter Father’s Day Bike Ride at Bryan Park in Richmond to mark the holiday, his second as a dad to baby son Noah, who turned one in April 2020).

Songz was partly inspired to organise the charity events through his Angel of Hearts Foundation after accepting the Feed Your City Challenge, launched by former basketball star Ricky Davis and officials at The Ricky Davis Legacy Foundation (TRDLF), along with music executive Tony Draper and rapper Pusha T, to provide grocery basics to struggling families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has also been active in recent Black Lives Matter protests, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota last month, May 2020 and channelled his anger and pain into his latest single, “2020 Riots: How Many Times”.

Explaining how the track came about, he told Rolling Stone, “Three or four nights ago, I woke up in the middle of my sleep… I couldn’t sleep. My chest was hurting. I got up and called my producer, Troy Taylor, and I said, ‘We’ve got to make music that touches the soul, that really addresses what the world is feeling right now. Especially our people…’ ”

“With the words in this song I just wanted to speak to everyone’s hearts and acknowledge the pain and anguish everyone is going through right now,” he added.