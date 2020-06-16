RHOA’s Marlo Hampton: Kenya Moore Snubbed My Black Lives Matter PSA!!

Bradley Lamb
Marlo Hampton, a friend of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, recently released her Black Lives Matter PSA featuring the housewives — but she says that Kenya Moore snubbed her invitation.

Kenya and Marlo have a rocky relationship and Marlo has had Nene Leakes’ back — who is currently beefing with Kenya, but Kenya decided not to put her personal issues to the side for the cause.

“Look, I sent out text messages to all of the ladies and they all got back to me — except Kenya [Moore]. So if you got back to me, great. If not, oh well, that’s fine,” she told Page Six.

