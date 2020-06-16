Republican Senator Rand Paul Continues To Hold Up Anti-Lynching Bill In Senate!!

Republican Senator Rand Paul is facing backlash for singlehandedly holding up a bill which would make lynching a federal crime — despite the rest of the Senate being in support of the bill becoming law.

Senate Democrats Kamala Harris of California and Cory Booker of New Jersey have sponsored the Senate bill 488. If passed as law, lynching would be punishable in federal court by ten years in prison. 

