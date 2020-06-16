Organized Crime Starring Elliot Stabler Airing On NBC This Fall

Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, coming to TVs near you this fall!
A few months ago, it was announced that Christopher Meloni would be reprising his role as Elliot Stabler in a SVU spin-off called Law & Order: Organized Crime.
Everyone and their mothers were excited about this announcement — ESPECIALLY Meloni’s onscreen partner, Mariska Hargitay.
Well, this morning, NBC released their fall schedule and Thursday nights just became my favorite night of the week!
That’s right! SVU and Organized Crime on the same night!
According to a statement released by Peacock, the series will follow Stabler as he “returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss.”
The city and police department have changed dramatically in the decade [Stabler’s] been away, and he must adapt to a criminal justice system in the midst of its own moment of reckoning.
WHAT COULD THIS MEAN FOR OUR BOY?
While leading this elite task force to crack down on NYC’s powerful and corrupt crime syndicates, Stabler is also going to attempt to “journey to find absolution and rebuild his life.”
Now, the film and television nerd/amateur sleuth in me didn’t skip over the fact that Organized Crime is going to air directly after SVU…like, do I smell a crossover episode in our future?
I hope you’re as excited as I am about this news! Until Thursday, September 17, I leave you with this:
