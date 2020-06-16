NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says He ‘Welcomes’ A Team Signing Colin Kaepernick

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that he would “welcome” a team signing former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said to ESPN. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

Kapernick was iced out of the league for taking a knee in protest of police brutality against the Black community as well as for social injustice. His peaceful protest sparked outrage and he was never picked up by a team again.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time — But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”

