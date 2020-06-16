NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Says He ‘Welcomes’ A Team Signing Colin Kaepernick

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated that he would “welcome” a team signing former NFL quarterback, Colin Kaepernick.

“Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision,” Goodell said to ESPN. “But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

Kapernick was iced out of the league for taking a knee in protest of police brutality against the Black community as well as for social injustice. His peaceful protest sparked outrage and he was never picked up by a team again.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR