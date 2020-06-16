MSP Investigating Trooper Involved Shooting In Monroe County – Up News Info Detroit

*WARNING FROM MICHIGAN STATE POLICE: VIDEO IS SENSITIVE IN NATURE*

(Up News Info DETROIT) – The Michigan State Police is investigating a trooper involved shooting that injured an 18-year-old man on Monday in Monroe County.

Police say the trooper was responding to a 911 call for a disturbance and observed a white male walking with a large knife. As the trooper stopped the patrol vehicle, the subject unsheathed the knife.

The trooper attempted to contact the subject, who walked towards the trooper with the knife in hand. The trooper attempted to increase the distance by backing up and subsequently shot and injured the subject.

The 18-year-old from Monroe, was transported to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

