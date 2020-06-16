Liz Lemon and 30 Rock Are Returning to NBC In the Most Unexpected Way

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” executive producers Tina Fey and Robert Carlock said. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an Upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, Chairman, Advertising & Partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry—a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes…when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”

“We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience,” said Josh Feldman, Executive Vice President, Head of Marketing & Advertising Creative, NBCUniversal. “This very special 30 Rock event will bring together video, advertising, and humor to show the world the power of One Platform in a whole new way.”