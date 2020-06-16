John Abraham begins preparing for Satyameva Jayate 2



John Abraham has made a space for himself in the industry as an action hero whose films have social relevance at their core. John has done several films in the past where he was seen doing some power-packed action sequences as well and his next promises to just about that and much more. John’s next Satyameva Jayate 2 will be directed by Marjaavaan director Milap Zaveri. The film will have Divya Khosla Kumar alongside John.



Satyameva Jayate 2’s shooting was expected to begin this summer but due to the lockdown everything got pushed indefinitely. Finally today, John and Milap met up and began their prep for the film. With Unlock 1 unfolding , we are glad things are slowly returning to normal in the industry. Milap Zaveri posted pictures with John from their prep and captioned it as, “Reunited with my Hulk, my Hero, my Ram, @thejohnabraham after 3 months! #SatyamevaJayate2 on the way! “



