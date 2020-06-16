Gillie Da Kid Slams Akon Over 6ix9ine Collab!!

Gillie Da Kid is not feeling Akon’s decision to give rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine the “Locked Up” remix — and during a recent episode of his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Wallo, he expressed his opinion on the matter.

“I see Akon, you know, he’s remaking “Locked Up.” My whole thing is, how you gon’ come into the game with ‘I’m locked up, they won’t let me out.’ They probably wouldn’t let you out ’cause a n*gga told on you,” said Gillie.

He continued, “This how you come in the game — You know how many n*ggas in jail love that f*ckin’ record. You know how many n*ggas crossed the world done been through some pain, done been through some hard times, done been through all types of injustice and they just love that song and you gon’ backdoor n*ggas like that?”

Several artists have questioned Akon’s decision to allow Tekashi the remix of this song.

