Gillie Da Kid Slams Akon Over 6ix9ine Collab!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Gillie Da Kid is not feeling Akon’s decision to give rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine the “Locked Up” remix — and during a recent episode of his Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast with Wallo, he expressed his opinion on the matter.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR