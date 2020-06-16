Former Bachelor Casting Producer Calls For Behind-the-Scenes Changes in Open Letter to Franchise

In an interview with E! News, Collins says she has not yet heard from anyone at The Bachelor or The Bachelorette, other than a few of her friends who still work there.

“They have been incredibly supportive and want the change,” she says. “I would love to hear from the Executive Producers directly about how they plan to implement change, not just that they will.”

Collins says she is all for the petition started by the Bachelor Diversity Campaign.

“I love the idea,” she says. “I stand behind them 100%.”

On Friday afternoon, the EPs of the Bachelor franchise released a statement that promised to “make significant changes” to address the lack of diversity.

“We are taking positive steps to expand diversity in our cast, in our staff, and most importantly, in the relationships that we show on television. We can and will do better to reflect the world around us and show all of its beautiful love stories,” the statement read.