Eva Marcille Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The news of Eva’s departure comes on the same day that one of her co-stars seemingly confirmed they’ll be returning.

“Letters sent almost #Rhoa time again,” Porsha Williams shared on her Instagram stories Tuesday. “Season 13 let’s go.”

Just last month, after RHOA‘s explosive virtual reunion aired, NeNe Leakes played coy during an E! News interview when asked if she’d return for season 13.

“I don’t know that. I never know, I quit every week,” NeNe shared. “It’s a very tough show to do. I personally feel that the show has gotten very nasty.”

NeNe remarked that she’d have to “talk with my team.”

