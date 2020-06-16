Dulce María Is Pregnant And The Rebelde Cast Couldn’t Be Happier

Dulce María and her husband, film director Paco Álvarez, are expecting their first child together!
Last week, the former Rebelde star revealed the exciting news on her Instagram as she held up a pregnancy test that read “embarazada,” which means pregnant in Spanish.
“The miracle of life always finds a way to manifest,” Dulce wrote on Instagram. “Yes, now I’m pregnant!”
“Although circumstances are complicated for everyone during the pandemic, we trust that God’s timing is perfect.”
Her comment section was immediately filled with congratulatory messages from fans and loved ones, including her Rebelde family, who gushed over the announcement.
Anahí: “What beautiful news! You’re going to be the best mom in the world! Now hold on. God bless you!”
Christian Chavez: “OMG congratulations, Dul.”
Alfonso Herrera: “Congratulations, chipmunk!”
Christopher Uckermann: “What great news! A new, very beautiful stage in our lives. Hurray!”
Maite Perroni: “Congratulations, Dul!”
Diego Boneta: “Congratulations my Dul!”
María Fernanda Malo: “I love you!”
But this wasn’t the only pregnancy announcement within the Rebelde realm. Dulce’s best friend and former co-star Zoraida Gómez is also expecting her first child.
And Dulce’s longtime friend Sherlyn, who starred alongside her in Clase 406, welcomed a baby boy named André on May 30.
Not only is it beautiful to see how close the cast still is, but it’s also amazing that Dulce gets to experience her pregnancy journey with some of her closest friends.
