Bravo Exec Shoots Down Rumor Lori Loughlin Will Join Cast Of RHOBH

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Bravo executive Andy Cohen has shot down rumors that disgraced actress Lori Loughlin has signed up to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ And the first I heard about that was Twitter,” Cohen said on his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy. “But it’s not true.”

“Lori Loughlin is a very nice person. She’s going to have quite a story to tell. And she’s always been lovely. So, anyway, that is not true,” he continued.

