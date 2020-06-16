Bravo Exec Shoots Down Rumor Lori Loughlin Will Join Cast Of RHOBH

Bravo executive Andy Cohen has shot down rumors that disgraced actress Lori Loughlin has signed up to join the cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“There is a whole narrative, apparently, that I am pursuing Lori Loughlin for ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.’ And the first I heard about that was Twitter,” Cohen said on his Sirius XM show, Radio Andy. “But it’s not true.”

“Lori Loughlin is a very nice person. She’s going to have quite a story to tell. And she’s always been lovely. So, anyway, that is not true,” he continued.

Just last month, Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli both pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in connection to their role in the college admissions scam.

According to the Department of Justice, Loughlin will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, while Giannulli will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Lori has agreed to serve a sentence of two months in prison, a $150,000 fine and two years of supervised release with 100 hours of community service.