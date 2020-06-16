Best Celeb Friendships

Martha and Snoop are, of course, number one.
Recently, we asked the Community to tell us their favorite celeb friendships. Here are some of the best!
Note: Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.
1.
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart
2.
Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner
3.
John Mulaney and Bill Hader
4.
Zach Braff and Donald Faison
5.
Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen
6.
Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki
7.
Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan
8.
Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa
9.
Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart
10.
Amy Poehler and Tina Fey
11.
Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson
12.
Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet
13.
Shangela and Jenifer Lewis
14.
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez
15.
Taron Egerton and Richard Madden
16.
Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore
17.
Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans
18.
Alisha Boe and Brandon Flynn
19.
Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie
20.
Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph
21.
Michelle Williams and Busy Philips
22.
Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj
23.
Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson
24.
And Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz
