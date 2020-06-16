Best Celeb Friendships

Martha and Snoop are, of course, number one.

Recently, we asked the Community to tell us their favorite celeb friendships. Here are some of the best!

Note: Submissions have been edited for length/clarity.

1.

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

“Their friendship is so unexpected and perfect! His Instagram post about her prison time is my favorite ‘…I invite you all to remember Martha Stewart snitched on NOT ONE soul during her trial. Baby girl kept it 10 toes down and ate that prison sentence by herself, like the true baddie she is.'”

—elizabethg20

2.

Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner

3.

John Mulaney and Bill Hader


NBC

“John Mulaney and Nick Kroll are obviously best friends, but John Mulaney and Bill Hader are almost as great of a pair. Nothing on SNL is quite as funny as the sketches that Bill and John wrote together (like Stefon — John would change the cue cards during live tapings to make Bill break character). Also, it was super touching when they both got to congratulate each other for receiving Emmys in the same night for their own respective projects.” —likeaghost

4.

Zach Braff and Donald Faison


Larry Busacca / Getty Images

“Their characters on Scrubs were the epitome of the perfect bromance and they seem exactly like that in real life. Their weekly podcast is hilarious! Hearing them talk and tell stories all these years later really shows how genuine and real their friendship is. I love them!”

—katcloud

5.

Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen

“They are the most beautiful bros. They met during X-Men filming and they have been good friends ever since. They take the cutest pics together, wearing weird hats and living their best lives!”

—kayflori

6.

Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“They have played brothers for 15 years and they act like brothers in real life. Their love for each other leaps off the screen with every scene. It’s what makes fans keep coming back. I have never watched any other show where two actors seemed so close!”

—charmed101

7.

Timothée Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan


BBC

“Though this friendship hasn’t been as long as some of the others on this list, it’s still great. They have worked on a few movies together and you can tell that their chemistry as friends translates to their onscreen characters. You can tell they respect each other as actors and people. I highly recommend watching their interviews together, especially the one with Graham Norton!”

—oliviastyles1d13

8.

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa

9.

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I’ll watch YouTube videos of them and it instantly cheers me up. They are so hilarious together but also have a real bond that’s amazing to witness!”

—cassidys432a708bd

10.

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey


NBC

“They build each other up, support each other, and get to be silly together! I love seeing them work together on shows and in movies. They just seem like such genuine friends!”

—delbee

11.

Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson


E!

“Their friendship is so adorable. They are best friends for life. Watching their antics during interviews and behind the scenes filming for the Hunger Games films was hilarious!”

—lightheart16

12.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet


NBC

“I love that he gave her a ring after they filmed Revolutionary Road. It has an inscription in the band that no one else knows!”

—natalieb153

“What a beautiful friendship that came from a beautiful film. He reportedly gave her away at her wedding and the charity work they do together is just amazing.”

—samjones88

13.

Shangela and Jenifer Lewis


Mark Ralston / Getty Images

“They’re are not only good friends, but Shangela also lives in Jenifer’s house. Pictures of them together are amazing!”

—mpb

14.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

“They met years ago and have held onto their friendship through their highs and lows. They always seem to have each other’s back — in a music industry that constantly pits women against each other, I think that’s a huge deal.”

—kristiej4a2d61ee4

15.

Taron Egerton and Richard Madden


Apple TV

“They were adorably close during the Rocketman press tour and always hyped each other up on social media. When Richard was announced as part of Marvel’s The Eternal, Taron couldn’t have been more excited. Plus, have you seen their Carpool Karaoke?”

—teverdean

16.

Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore

17.

Scarlett Johansson and Chris Evans


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

“They always seem to be laughing together and having fun!”

—anjaxmiller

“They started working together in the early 2000s and have a great friendship. I highly recommend the Actors on Actors between them.”

—oliviastyles1d13

18.

Alisha Boe and Brandon Flynn

19.

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie

“They took press tours, which are normally grueling and boring, and made them a must-watch! Even though their characters had little interaction onscreen, their offscreen friendship got them their own TV show. Nothing can beat that!”

—theobscurial

20.

Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Hands down. Onscreen they have flawless and beautiful energy to make any scene look natural. Offscreen they’re even better and are truly a powerful pair of hilarious ladies.”

—SavageSiri724

21.

Michelle Williams and Busy Philips


Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

“They’ve been friends for so long and they are always each other’s plus ones at awards shows! Sisterhood at its best!!”

—lindsayk4457a07b7

22.

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I love how much they support each other, whether it’s professionally or personally. Plus, they ALWAYS make bops together!” —ashleyk43a7549e6

23.

Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson

24.

And Salma Hayek and Penélope Cruz

