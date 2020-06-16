B. Simone On Plagiarism Allegations: I Dropped The Ball

B. Simone has addressed allegations made from a white influencer that she plagiarized her book — she admits that she “dropped the ball.”

“Y’all know me. I have been vulnerable, transparent, honest about my whole career,” she said in a video shared to her Instagram. She says her team were the ones who may have stolen the work.

“I had a vision to create a book for young women to change their mindset and have them manifest because that is how I feel I became successful in life,” Simone continued. “Me and my team outsourced. We hired a team that we trusted. That we thought could bring my vision to life and they did a lot of things without my knowledge.”

Simone wrote in the video’s caption, “To my supporters I apologize, you trust me to deliver honesty and authenticity and although some things were done without my knowledge I am the leader and I dropped the ball.”

