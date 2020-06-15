Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: help from home says actor didn't keep up well in recent days

The industry lost a young actor yesterday after he succumbed to various internal battles he was fighting. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide and was found yesterday at his residence in Mumbai by the police. An investigation is ongoing as no note or letter was found to explain why the actor faced the tragic finale.

As shedding a little more light on the matter, the help from Sushant's house stepped forward to speak to a leader every day. Reports suggest that the actor had been extremely disturbed for a few months and that he had not held up very well in the past few days.

Sushant had seen a lot of success in recent years in the cinema and had a couple of movies in the coming months. However the The actor was struggling and his agony led to this tragic end. With many unanswered questions and an extremely heavy heart, the actor has now left us and we find it difficult to let this loss sink. May your soul finally rest in peace.