Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: the actor's father arrives in Mumbai for the cremation ceremony

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Sushant Singh Rajput was a flawless actor and has proven himself in such films as Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, M.S. Dhoni: The untold story and more. The actor suffered from depression and hanged himself yesterday at his residence in Mumbai, leaving his family and friends with a great loss to discover. Sushant's disappearance was a shock to everyone and his family was speechless upon learning the same.

Today, the actor's cremation ceremony will take place in the Vile Parle area of ​​Mumbai. Shutterbugs broke their father K.K. Singh arrives at the airport along with some other relatives of the actor before the cremation ceremony. Here are the images.




one/ 5

Mr. K.K Singh



Mr. K.K Singh


2/ 5

Mr. K.K Singh



Mr. K.K Singh


3/ 5

Mr. K.K Singh



Mr. K.K Singh


4 4/ 5

Mr. K.K Singh



Mr. K.K Singh


5 5/ 5

Mr. K.K Singh

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the next article …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR