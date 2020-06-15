Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: the actor's father arrives in Mumbai for the cremation ceremony

Sushant Singh Rajput was a flawless actor and has proven himself in such films as Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, M.S. Dhoni: The untold story and more. The actor suffered from depression and hanged himself yesterday at his residence in Mumbai, leaving his family and friends with a great loss to discover. Sushant's disappearance was a shock to everyone and his family was speechless upon learning the same.
Today, the actor's cremation ceremony will take place in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai. Shutterbugs broke their father K.K. Singh arrives at the airport along with some other relatives of the actor before the cremation ceremony. Here are the images.
Mr. K.K Singh
Mr. K.K Singh
Mr. K.K Singh
Mr. K.K Singh
Mr. K.K Singh
