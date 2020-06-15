Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: the actor's father arrives in Mumbai for the cremation ceremony

Sushant Singh Rajput was a flawless actor and has proven himself in such films as Kai Po Che, Chhichhore, M.S. Dhoni: The untold story and more. The actor suffered from depression and hanged himself yesterday at his residence in Mumbai, leaving his family and friends with a great loss to discover. Sushant's disappearance was a shock to everyone and his family was speechless upon learning the same.

Today, the actor's cremation ceremony will take place in the Vile Parle area of ​​Mumbai. Shutterbugs broke their father K.K. Singh arrives at the airport along with some other relatives of the actor before the cremation ceremony. Here are the images.