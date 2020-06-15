Prince Andrew finally regrets not sympathizing with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein

British Royal Prince Andrew reportedly regretted that he had shown no sympathy for the victims of his billionaire friend, Jeffrey Epstein, during his Newsnight television interview in a car accident months ago.

During the BBC Newsnight interview, the Prince once showed no sympathy for Epstein's victims and the interview received such a strong public reaction that he quit real public life the next day.

A source close to him reportedly told The Sunday Times: "I don't think he regrets the intention behind the interview, which was to clear the air for his family, the Royal Family and the institution. But the fact of that he was unable to properly or adequately express his sympathy for Epstein's victims is, of course, a source of regret. "

The Prince has been in a round-trip audience with the Justice Department who said they had asked to interview him multiple times. Prince Andrew says he has offered his help three times, but the Justice Department did not respond. DOJ denied their claims.