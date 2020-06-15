Home Entertainment Prince Andrew finally regrets not sympathizing with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew finally regrets not sympathizing with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein

British Royal Prince Andrew reportedly regretted that he had shown no sympathy for the victims of his billionaire friend, Jeffrey Epstein, during his Newsnight television interview in a car accident months ago.

During the BBC Newsnight interview, the Prince once showed no sympathy for Epstein's victims and the interview received such a strong public reaction that he quit real public life the next day.

