Lil Wayne Allegedly Moves On With Fenty Model Denise Bidot After Calling Off Engagement

The ‘How to Love’ hitmaker is rumored dating the plus-sized lingerie model, just two months after calling it quits with his former fiancee La’Tecia Thomas.

Lil Wayne apparently didn’t waste any time to move on after breaking up with La’Tecia Thomas. Just two months after it was revealed that he had called it quits with his ex-fiancee, the 37-year-old rapper is rumored dating another plus-sized model, Denise Bidot.

Fans first suspected the two’s supposed love connection after noticing that Denise is the only person Tunechi follows on Instagram. Additionally, the “6 Foot 7 Foot” hitmaker confirmed that he’s currently in a relationship during an interview with Nicki Minaj on “Young Money Radio” on Friday, June 12.

“Remember when you was telling me that I be having an attitude all the time because I needed good d**k? You was right though!” Nicki told Wayne, who responded with a laugh, “I just hope my girl heard that, that’s all.” He didn’t reveal the name of his new lady, though.

Denise is a 34-year-old model, who is Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti. She has appeared in fashion campaigns for Rihanna‘s lingerie line Savage x Fenty, Lane Bryant and Levi’s. She was also the first plus-sized model to walk the runway for two different straight size brands during New York Fashion Week.

While it’s unclear when she and Wayne started dating, she was pictured alongside the runway model and other catwalk beauties in Miami last summer while promoting his Young Money collection with American Eagle. There’s a chance that he may want to keep his romantic relationship under the radar, just like he did with his previous failed romance.

Wayne only went public with his relationship with La’Tecia in February of this year, after months of dating speculation between the two. He later confirmed his relationship with the Instagram model in his new album “Funeral”. He referred to her as a “plus sized model” in a song and made a reference to her native country as he called her “wifey from Australia” in another track.

The couple first sparked engagement rumors in 2019 after she was spotted a gigantic diamond ring. When one of her curious followers asked her about it, she coyly replied, “She’s engaged.”

However, earlier this year in May, she displayed her bare finger in her Instagram pictures, Stories, and Tik Tok video. She’s additionally no longer wearing the “Carter” necklace previously gifted by her rapper fiance. On top of that, she unfollowed him and all of his fanpages.