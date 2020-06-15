IIT-KGP asks students and researchers to go home before June 20 – Latest news

IIT Kharagpur authorities asked around 2,400 students and researchers who are still trapped in their shelters to go home before June 20. Registrar BN Singh said Sunday that the institute wants students to return to campus in September when a new semester will begin.

"Of the total of 12,500 hostel guests, 5,400 were there when the closure began in late March. Another 3,000 were transported home last month and about 2,400 are currently on campus," Singh said.



They will be leaving before June 20, he said.

"Instead of staying on campus with no classroom classes, they can spend quality time with the family and resume classes starting in September," Singh explained.

"Since the 2019-20 academic session has closed and all academic activities will be completed within June 15 and normal academic activities can only start from September, we ask students (UG, PG, academic researchers) and project staff staying in shelters / rooms to proceed to their home now. The institute will close the mess facilities in all shelters / rooms beginning June 20, "according to a notice issued by the registrar.

For any work pending on the project, researchers can always do it from home by mail since the faculty always responds to their needs, Singh said.

He said the hostel's service staff needed a break since they had been working on a stretch for months.