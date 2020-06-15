Hank Williams Jr.’s Daughter Holly Seeks Prayers for Family After Tragic Death of Sister

Instagram

Katherine Williams-Dunning, the youngest daughter of the ‘Born to Boogie’ crooner, died at the age of 27 after she lost control of her Chevy Tahoe in Tennessee on Saturday night, June 13.

Up News Info –

Holly Williams is asking followers to pray for her family in the wake of her sister’s sudden passing. Hours after Katherine Williams-Dunning lost her life at the age of 27 in a car accident in Tennessee, the daughter of country singer Hank Williams Jr. broke her silence over the devastating tragedy.

Sharing the last family picture they took together, the 37-year-old singer began by stating, “I have no words.” She went on to recall, “On Friday morning I talked the family into taking this picture and had no idea it would be our last together with my precious little sister Katie. We all went to my great aunts funeral on Thursday whom we all loved dearly, and now are faced with another one.”

Holly continued to share what her family needs during this difficult time. “ALL we need is prayers. My daddy. My little brother,” she wrote. “Katie’s husband (he is awake and responding don’t know injury extent yet). My niece and nephew. Her Mama. The Dunning family. All of us. So. Many. Prayers. Jesus is close. Thank you all.”

<br />

Her tribute post was quicky flooded with messages of condolences. Among those were The Highwomen member Natalie Hemby who wrote, “I love you and your family so much, Holly. I’m so so sorry. I’m glad you got yo see her this weekend,” and Little Big Town founder Karen Fairchild who stated, “So very sorry Holly. We’re praying for you and we love y’all.”

Natalie Hemby and Karen Fairchild offered condolences to Holly Williams.

Another country star mourning the loss was Travis Tritt. “This news is just heartbreaking. My family and I knew Katie ever since she was a kid. I cannot even imagine what Hank, Mary Jane and the rest of the Williams family are going through right now,” he tweeted. “Please say a prayer for all of them and share your love any way you can.”

Travis Tritt expressed heartbreak over tragic passing of Katherine Williams-Dunning.

Katherine was the youngest daughter of Hank and his third wife, Mary-Jane. On Saturday night, June 13, she was driving her 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe on a highway in Henry Country, Tennessee when she lost control of the vehicle. Her SUV, which was towing a boat, crossed the highway median and rolled over. Her 29-year-old husband was a passenger in the car and was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Katherine married Tyler in October 2015. The pair have two children together, a 5-year-old son named Beau and a 2-year-old daughter named Audrey.