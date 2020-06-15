Fergie gives her son first-hand experience of Black Lives Matter protest

Instagram

In a black-and-white video that Josh Duhamel's ex-wife shares on social media, Axl, 6, is seen holding a sign saying "I love blacks," as he marches with a group of other children.

Fergie knows the importance of early education in the fight against racial injustice. On Sunday, June 14, the actor's ex-wife. Josh Duhamel She brought her six-year-old son when she and a group of others supported the Black Lives Matter rally in Los Angeles, and shared images of her peaceful protest on social media.

Uploaded on Instagram, the black and white video captured the singer, whose real name is Stacy Ferguson, with a sign that said: "Racism must stop". Meanwhile, her son, Axl, held up another sign saying, "I love blacks." The clip followed as they marched with a group of other children with signs supporting the movement.

Both Fergie and her son donned face masks, necessary to protect themselves against the new coronavirus, during the demonstration. In the video caption, the former member of black Eyed Peas wrote: "It starts at home #BLM". The ex-husband was not seen attending the protest with the two of them.

Fergie's video post garnered many positive responses from her followers. One said, "Awesome @fergie [100 emoji] okay! It starts at home;] !!" Another pointed out: "You are a great mother, angel! Stay golden!" A third simply commented, "Well done, very proud of you." Most notable, however, is the response from his former partner apl.de.ap, which said "Dopeness".

Fergie praised many for bringing her son to the BLM protest.

The Sunday protest itself was initially organized to be part of the Pride event, but it turned out to be a Black Lives Matter solidarity march. The day before the protest, activists painted the streets along Hollywood Boulevard near the famous TCL Chinese Theater with the colorful words of "All Black Lives Matter."

Fergie has expressed her support for the movement against police brutality and racial injustice. On June 5, she wrote in an Instagram post: "Thanks to all the protesters who have left their homes during a global pandemic, they have joined their communities and championed change as the front line against racial injustice."

"My unconditional loyalty is to all of you and to the entire #BlackLivesMatter movement," said the 45-year-old, before encouraging others to continue the rally. "Let's keep moving forward so that the children of this nation don't have to live in fear. It's a new time. It's a new season. Let's keep moving forward for policy change !!!"