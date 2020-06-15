Faith Evans Evades Prosecution in Felony Domestic Violence Case

WENN

The ‘Love Like This’ hitmaker was arrested in May after Los Angeles police noticed visible marks and scratches on her husband Stevie J’s face following an altercation.

R&B star Faith Evans has escaped prosecution in her felony domestic violence case.

The “Love Like This” hitmaker was taken into custody by Los Angeles police last month following an altercation with her husband Stevie J, who was noted by officers as having “visible marks and scratches” on his face.

She was charged with a felony, but authorities at the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office have since decided not to pursue the claims, because her alleged victim, producer Stevie, has declined to testify against his wife, according to TMZ.

As a result, the case against Evans has been officially closed.

She and Stevie wed in 2018, 12 years after becoming collaborators in the studio.

Evans was previously married to tragic rap legend The Notorious B.I.G..