Boyfriend sees jealousy as a challenge to cheat – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My girlfriend is very jealous and can't see it! He checked my phone and found photos that I forgot I even had because they were taken years ago. She does not trust me to spend time alone.

I even share my location with her on the iPhone, but she says that when I go to the store (to have my time alone since I can't get it at home), she doesn't know if that's where I really am. going.

Shouldn't you have learned your lesson about going through my phone, snooping, and trying to catch me doing things? Due to this, my phone can now only be unlocked with Face ID because she knows my access code.

If they accuse me of cheating without even doing it (since I spend every waking moment with her unless she is at work or she is in her office), why not cheat and get it over with? Nor do I have a shortage of offers.

She is very insecure because I have been with MANY girls. I am talking about three digits.

I am a good looking boy, as I always hear from women, but for me there is much more to being aesthetically pleasing. I have a good heart, I am genuine, I am tender and loving, and I have many other good qualities.

My girlfriend also depends a lot on me being in bed with her every night to be able to sleep.

Her future ex-husband made her spend a lot of time alone because he is a bastard, and she is taking what he did with me. We live together.

How can we better communicate?

– Annoyed boy

Dear upset: Given your healthy ego and your knowledge that you are a gift from God to all women, it is surprising that you are interested in maintaining a relationship with a woman (still married) who does not trust you.

Your girlfriend's insecurities are amplified by your own sexual history. You think she is challenging you to cheat, and you are obviously capable of meeting that challenge, but maybe she is challenging you NOT to cheat.

Jealousy is insidious. As a partner, you deserve to be reliable without a tracking device.

Communication involves talking during calm moments, eye contact, positive reinforcement, and consistent actions that support your statements.

If your girlfriend asked me, I'd say it's probably too soon for her to recover from a life relationship before it ends and she recovers from her marriage to Mr. Scumbag.

Making your current partner pay for your previous partner's behavior is a rookie mistake, and people do this when they really don't know who they are and what they want. A couples counselor could help.

Try reading, "The Jealousy Cure: Learn to Trust, Overcome Possession, and Save Your Relationship," by Robert Leahy and Paul Gilbert (2018, New Harbinger). The authors use cognitive behavioral therapy tools to affect behavioral change.

Dear Amy: My niece, "Katherine,quot;, is 25 years old. She is smart and newly engaged to her fiancé. They have been together for four years.

Katherine is very materialistic. He recently took his engagement ring for evaluation because he didn't believe his fiancé had paid $ 5,000 for it.

I don't see trust in this marriage. What you say?

– Aunt worried

Dear Concerned: You have probably heard the phrase "Trust, but Verify,quot;, first popularized by Ronald Reagan regarding Russian nuclear disarmament.

Ideally, marriage shouldn't start with this level of skepticism, but fortunately this is none of your business, so, boy! What a relief; you don't need to worry about it.

Dear Amy: "Shylingual," she wondered if it was okay for her, a white woman, to practice her Spanish with Spanish-speaking people.

I am a cleaning manager in a high-level retirement community and all my staff have come to this country at some point in their lives.

English is not their native language, so every time one of our older residents speaks to them in their native language, these women just light up.

I have watched them enthusiastically tell their compatriots about the experience.

These wealthy older residents and immigrant janitorial staff may not have much in common, but when they make a connection to something as common as the language, it's a beautiful thing.

Shylingual should keep trying to make that connection. We should all be brave enough to do something to help break down barriers, especially right now.

– I love my job

Dear love my work: I have received hundreds of responses to this question; Most agree that any connection attempt is important.

