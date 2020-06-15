Boyfriend sees jealousy as a challenge to cheat – Up News Info

Dear Amy: My girlfriend is very jealous and can't see it! He checked my phone and found photos that I forgot I even had because they were taken years ago. She does not trust me to spend time alone.

I even share my location with her on the iPhone, but she says that when I go to the store (to have my time alone since I can't get it at home), she doesn't know if that's where I really am. going.

Shouldn't you have learned your lesson about going through my phone, snooping, and trying to catch me doing things? Due to this, my phone can now only be unlocked with Face ID because she knows my access code.

If they accuse me of cheating without even doing it (since I spend every waking moment with her unless she is at work or she is in her office), why not cheat and get it over with? Nor do I have a shortage of offers.

She is very insecure because I have been with MANY girls. I am talking about three digits.

I am a good looking boy, as I always hear from women, but for me there is much more to being aesthetically pleasing. I have a good heart, I am genuine, I am tender and loving, and I have many other good qualities.

My girlfriend also depends a lot on me being in bed with her every night to be able to sleep.

Her future ex-husband made her spend a lot of time alone because he is a bastard, and she is taking what he did with me. We live together.

How can we better communicate?

– Annoyed boy

Dear upset: Given your healthy ego and your knowledge that you are a gift from God to all women, it is surprising that you are interested in maintaining a relationship with a woman (still married) who does not trust you.

