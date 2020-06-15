Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput is found dead in his Mumbai apartment, aged 34 

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

The 34-year-old was one of Bollywood’s most high-profile personalities and was best known for playing India cricket legend MS Dhoni in a biopic of his life.

DCP Pranay Ashok, a Mumbai police spokesperson, revealed they were investigating an alleged suicide.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (pictured) has been found dead at the age of 34

The actor was found deceased in his Mumbai apartment (pictured) on Sunday, with local police investigating an alleged suicide

Reports in India say that no suicide note has been found as of yet.

Rajput’s death comes just five days after the passing of the actor’s former manager, Disha Salian, who fell from the 14th floor of a Mumbai building on Tuesday.

Reacting to the passing of his 38-year-old ex-representative, Rajput posted on social media: ‘It’s such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha’s family and friends. May your soul rest in peace.’

Tributes have poured in to remember Rajput’s life, including one from India’s Prime Minister Narenda Modi.

The Indian PM tweeted: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput…a bright young actor gone too soon. He excelled on TV and in films.

‘His rise in the world of entertainment inspired many and he leaves behind several memorable performances.

The 34-year-old (pictured) is one of the biggest personalities in Bollywood and passed away five days after the tragic death of his former manager Disha Salian, 38

Crowds gathered the actor’s street as the ambulance took his body away (pictured)

‘Shocked by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and fans. Om Shanti.’

Born in Bihar in the east of India, Rajput made his Bollywood debut in the 2013 film ‘Kai Po Che’, which won several awards at that year’s Berlin Festival.

He also starred in films such as ‘Sonchiraiya’ as well as popular TV shows ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’.

His last film was the 2019 picture ‘Chhichhore’, which was directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

The Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi tweeted a tribute to Rajput following his death

Rajput was known for playing MS Dhoni in a biopic of the Indian cricketer’s life (pictured)

The 34-year-old also starred in the 2019 Netflix film ‘Drive’ (pictured)

Reacting to Rajput’s death, Mr Tiwari told the Press Trust of India: ‘I am at a loss for words. I spoke to him last week over messages.

‘We would text each other on and off. Now this is what I get to hear. He was like a younger brother to me.’

Rajput’s death follows the passing of legendary Bollywood actors Rishi Kappor, 67, and Irrfan Khan, 53, within the space of a few days in April.

Fellow Bollywood star Chrianjeevi Sarja, 39, died in hospital last week following a heart attack.