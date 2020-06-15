Barbra Streisand Supports George Floyd’s Daughter by Making Her Disney Shareholder

WENN

Also coming to six-year-old Gianna Floyd’s financial aid after her father was tragically killed during an arrest in late May is Kanye West who establishes a college fund for her.

Up News Info –

Barbra Streisand is doing her part to ensure the young daughter of slain Minnesota man George Floyd will be well taken care of by making her a Disney shareholder.

The 78-year-old entertainment icon privately sent six-year-old Gianna Floyd a letter and certificate notifying her of the generous gift, while also enclosing copies of her 1960s albums “Color Me Barbra” and “My Name Is Barbra”.

Gianna shared the news of the surprise in a series of photos posted on Instagram on Saturday (June 13), which she captioned, “Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you.”

<br />

She didn’t disclose how many shares Streisand had bought for her, but Disney stock is currently trading at around $115 (£92) each.

Streisand isn’t the only big star stepping up to help financially support Gianna – rapper Kanye West established a college fund for the youngster in the wake of her father’s slaying at the hands of a white police officer in late May.

The cop who kneeled on George’s neck for almost nine minutes while taking him into custody has since been fired and charged with second degree murder, while his three colleagues have also been terminated from their jobs and are now facing counts of aiding and abetting the murder.

George’s killing sparked protests against police brutality and the use of excessive force around the world, with Black Lives Matter demonstrations continuing to take place across the U.S. over the weekend.